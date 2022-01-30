Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.52. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,286 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

