Refinable (FINE) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $543,053.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

