renDOGE Market Capitalization Reaches $381,494.21 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $381,494.21 and $16,902.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

