Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 11,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

