Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shutterstock, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shutterstock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Shutterstock has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

