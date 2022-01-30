ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $211.93 and last traded at $211.93. Approximately 2,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 532,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

