Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the December 31st total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Retail Value stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,695. Retail Value has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

