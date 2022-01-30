Reviewing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.33 $80.41 million $3.30 17.48

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 40.32% 10.14% 1.20%

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

