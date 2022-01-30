Reviewing Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waitr and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.35 $15.84 million $0.03 18.67 ExlService $958.43 million 4.10 $89.48 million $3.45 34.23

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waitr and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67 ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 480.36%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.42%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than ExlService.

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 2.91% -4.36% -1.80% ExlService 11.03% 19.06% 11.32%

Summary

ExlService beats Waitr on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

