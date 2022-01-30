Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 520,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

