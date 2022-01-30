Richard Lightowler Buys 25,000 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Richard Lightowler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £104,750 ($141,324.88).

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 410 ($5.53) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278.75 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.86). The company has a market capitalization of £732.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.06.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

