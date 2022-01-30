Richard Lightowler Buys 25,000 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Richard Lightowler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £104,750 ($141,324.88).

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 410 ($5.53) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278.75 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.86). The company has a market capitalization of £732.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.06.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

