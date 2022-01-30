Robert Millner Purchases 300,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$508,500.00 ($363,214.29).
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
