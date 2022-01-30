Robert Millner Purchases 300,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$508,500.00 ($363,214.29).

Get BKI Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.