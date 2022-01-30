Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,217 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average is $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

