Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

