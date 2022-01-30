Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

