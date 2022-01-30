Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.95 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

