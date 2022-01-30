Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 938 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

