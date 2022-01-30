Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,778 shares.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

