Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67. 63,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,474,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

