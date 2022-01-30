Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Roku reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $151.23. 4,312,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.38. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

