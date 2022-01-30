Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

