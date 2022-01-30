Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.05.

CHWY stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

