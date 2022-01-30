Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $130.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.93.

KMB stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

