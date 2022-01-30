Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 84.6% in January

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
About Royale Energy
