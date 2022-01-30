Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 84.6% in January

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

