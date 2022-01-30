Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,947 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after buying an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $42,001,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

MWA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

