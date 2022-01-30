Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lands’ End worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 122.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 76.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

