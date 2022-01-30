Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $611,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

