Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $656,000 Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 24.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 57,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMK opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

