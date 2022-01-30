Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

