Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,746 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

