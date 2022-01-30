S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on S&T in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get S&T alerts:

ETR:SANT opened at €16.35 ($18.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. S&T has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($27.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.