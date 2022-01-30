SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $36.45 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

