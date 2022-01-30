Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMSEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. Samsonite International had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.