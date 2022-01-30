Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $15,381.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.23 or 0.06746697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

