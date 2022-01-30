Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.62.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 662,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,199. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

