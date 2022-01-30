Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBBTF. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 438.00 to 362.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

SBBTF stock remained flat at $$51.75 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

