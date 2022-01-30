Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.80% of Balchem worth $84,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 46.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

