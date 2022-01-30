Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.16% of Encompass Health worth $86,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

