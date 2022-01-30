Schroder Investment Management Group Has $96.02 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $96,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

