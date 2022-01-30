Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 120,933 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.81% of Snap-on worth $91,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average is $216.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.78 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.