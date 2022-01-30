Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 58,785 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,826 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 58,785 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Autodesk worth $99,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $9,073,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $239.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.40 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

