Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,544

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 3,579 ($48.29) to GBX 3,544 ($47.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $45.17 on Friday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

