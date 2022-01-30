Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.93

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 5556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Schrödinger by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.