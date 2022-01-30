Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590,829 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,096,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after acquiring an additional 213,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

