Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SSAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth $6,773,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth $5,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 561,748 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth $5,181,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth $4,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

