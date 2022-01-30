Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SCND stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Industries will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

