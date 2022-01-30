Scotiabank Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $18.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.30. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Celanese stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.