Scotiabank Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$167.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC cut their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.83.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. George Weston has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

