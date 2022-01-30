Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

