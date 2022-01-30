Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

